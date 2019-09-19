Cheryl Thomas White
April 10, 1963 - September 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mrs. Cheryl Thomas White will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church (101 Solomon Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her Husband David White Sr.; two Daughters: Chelsey V. McWilliams and Cherita Thomas Cail; two sons: Kalup J. Thomas and Jarius L. Smith; two step children: Paris Eubanks and David White Jr.; ten Grand-children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019