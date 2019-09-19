Cheryl Thomas White (1963 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. My daughter Kristin, LOVED Ms...."
    - Marie Woodard
  • "Prayer for peace and comfort for the entire family. I will..."
    - Ira Adams-Chapman
  • "So sorry for your loss. Praying the peace of God that..."
    - Kimberly Anderson
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
101 Solomon Rd
Kathleen, GA
Cheryl Thomas White
April 10, 1963 - September 13, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mrs. Cheryl Thomas White will be held Thursday September 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church (101 Solomon Rd, Kathleen, GA 31047).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her Husband David White Sr.; two Daughters: Chelsey V. McWilliams and Cherita Thomas Cail; two sons: Kalup J. Thomas and Jarius L. Smith; two step children: Paris Eubanks and David White Jr.; ten Grand-children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
