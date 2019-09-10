Chesley "C.A." Rabun, Jr.
August 2, 1930 - September 8, 2019
Perry, GA- Chesley "C.A" Rabun, Jr., 89, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Evergreen Cemetery, Perry, GA. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services.
C.A. was born on August 2, 1930 in Dearing, GA to the late Chesley A. and Bessie Mae (Luckie) Rabun. He was a 1949 graduate of Dearing High School where he excelled as a basketball star. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military, C.A. went to work for Robins Air Force Base as an Inventory Control Specialist until his retirement. C.A. enjoyed hunting and fishing, in fact, his first two deer were killed with one shot. He loved the outdoors, working in his yard and garden. He had a great sense of humor and was an avid UGA football fan. C.A. was an active member of First Baptist Church of Perry, where he served as a deacon and the maintenance supervisor. In addition to his parents, C.A. was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Rabun and his sister, Bobbie Gearnes.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 63 years, Clyde (Smith) Rabun of Perry, GA; daughters: Julie Layfield (Mike) of Perry, GA and June Gilbert (Gary) of Grayson, GA; 5 grandchildren: Amber Streetman (Travis), Jonathan Layfield (Mandi), Blake Layfield (Bailie), Russell Gilbert (Gayle) and Amy Celio (Mark); 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Evelyn Richards of Thomson, GA; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and his caregiver of 2 years, Detra Westfield.
