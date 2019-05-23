Mr. Chester Mays
September 11, 1933 - May 19, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Chester Mays. Chester Mays passed away peacefully on Sunday May 19, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones at his home. He was born on September 11, 1933 to the parentage of Charlie and Lois (Rawls) Mays. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Church located at 600 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Eddie D. Smith Sr. will officiate. He leaves to mourn his wife of 61 years, Mildred Chambliss Mays, a loving daughter, Stephanie Mays Boyd, a devoted son in law, Earl Edward Boyd, one brother, three sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 23, 2019