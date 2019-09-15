Chintana Wright
January 29, 1961 - September 12, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- The world is missing a gentle and quiet spirit with the passing of Tana Wright. Although her family, friends and co-workers will miss that spirit, they will take comfort in knowing there is another angel in heaven, and that she has joined her mother who so recently preceded her.
Tana passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a long battle with metastatic lung cancer. She was born on January 29, 1961 in Thailand. Her mother, Jongruk "Sandy" Smith preceded her in death. Tana graduated from Jacksonville State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She was currently employed at Ibalz Marketing in Warner Robins. The family will receive guest on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm at The Bridge Church, 2758 Hwy 41 N, Fort Valley, GA 31030 (between Russell Parkway and GA Hwy 96). A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held also on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at The Bridge Church, 2758 Hwy. 41 N, Fort Valley, GA 31030. Pastor Dr. Mike Parker will be officiating.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Christopher Wright of Birmingham, AL and Amanda Wright of Orlando, FL; grandchildren: Preston Wright, Kristyn Wright and Niyah Reyes; sister: Pranee Bassett (Steve Swafford) of Kathleen; brothers: Chan Phonthipsavath of Saint Petersburg, FL and Andy Smith(Tracy) of Warner Robins, GA; nephews and nieces: Justin Davis, Konner Smith, Kaleb Smith, Gene Phonthipsavath and NickPhonthipsavath.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 15, 2019