Chris D. DuPree
12/25/1981 - 09/22/2019
GORDON, GA- Christopher Darrell "Chris" DuPree, 37, of Old Gordon Rd., passed away Sunday in Macon.
Services will be held Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 3:00PM in Reece Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Gabby Loyd and Rev. Sam Collins will officiate.
Chris was born on December 25, 1981 in Macon, GA. He was preceded in death by his Grandfathers, M.J. Floyd and Morgan DuPree. He was a Mechanic with Elliott Machine Shop. Chris loved his family and friends like no other. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends, but he loved his Harley.
Survivors include his children, Chad DuPree, Jada DuPree, Ben DuPree and their mother Tiffany Woodard, and his daughter Sarah Grace. His parents Chucky and Sheila DuPree. Sister Brandy (Shane) Wilkey. Brother, Shane (Kristen) DuPree. Nieces and Nephews, Tylor Wilkey, Shana Wilkey, Blake DuPree, and Gauge DuPree. Grandmothers, Ann DuPree and Nora Lou Floyd. Uncles and Aunt Jeff (Carol) Floyd and Jamey DuPree. His significant other, Amanda McDaniel, Many Many loving cousins, family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 with funeral at 3, Wednesday.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019