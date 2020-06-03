Chris Jernigan
Nov. 16, 1967 - May 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Chris Jernigan, 52, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a well-fought battle with cancer. A Celebration of His Life will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, at 2 o'clock, led by Rev. Robert Webb. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shepherd Center, www.shepherd.org .
Family will greet friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Chris was born in Macon, Georgia to Patricia Snellgrove Jernigan and the late Bobby Lane Jernigan. He graduated from Southwest High School, c/o 1985 and attended Macon State College. Chris worked for 27 years with Preston Testing, and for the past 6 years served as a superintendent with Georgia Power. He loved hunting and was a member of Rock Bottom Hunting Club. Chris was determined and strong willed, having overcome catastrophic injuries in a work related accident, but never gave up. He was well loved by his friends and family, who will dearly miss him.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia "PJ" Jernigan; sons, Corey Jernigan, Caleb Jernigan; fiancé, Patricia Wilder; best friend, Chip Renfroe (Judy Wellman); several cousins and extended family.
