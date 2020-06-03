Chris Jernigan
1967 - 2020
Nov. 16, 1967 - May 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Chris Jernigan, 52, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a well-fought battle with cancer. A Celebration of His Life will be held in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, at 2 o'clock, led by Rev. Robert Webb. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Shepherd Center, www.shepherd.org .
Family will greet friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Chris was born in Macon, Georgia to Patricia Snellgrove Jernigan and the late Bobby Lane Jernigan. He graduated from Southwest High School, c/o 1985 and attended Macon State College. Chris worked for 27 years with Preston Testing, and for the past 6 years served as a superintendent with Georgia Power. He loved hunting and was a member of Rock Bottom Hunting Club. Chris was determined and strong willed, having overcome catastrophic injuries in a work related accident, but never gave up. He was well loved by his friends and family, who will dearly miss him.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia "PJ" Jernigan; sons, Corey Jernigan, Caleb Jernigan; fiancé, Patricia Wilder; best friend, Chip Renfroe (Judy Wellman); several cousins and extended family.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
