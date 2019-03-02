Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Christina Frangos Hobby

November 25, 1930 - February 28, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Christina Hobby, 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on the morning of Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Born and raised in New York City, New York, Christina was the daughter of the late Stavros and Mary Frangos. She attended Textile High School and married the late Charles Jack Hobby at the age of 16. As a young married couple with small children, they lived in Tappan, New York before moving to Waverly Hall, Georgia in 1971. While their children were young, Christina fully dedicated herself to being a stay at home mother. She later became a dental hygienist and realtor before retiring as a mail clerk for the United States Postal Service. Gardening, sewing, crocheting, crafting, and spending time with her family was where she was happiest. Christina's faith was also a big part of her life as she enjoyed worshiping at The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Christina was also preceded in death by her grandson, Charlie Hobby; and her siblings, Jeanie Nicholson, Nettie Meola, Bessie Frangos, and Sofia

Christina leaves her memory behind with her loving children, Marianne Melnick (Bob) of Kathleen, Carolyn Cimino (Russ) of Byron, Deborah Davis (Ricky) of Kathleen, and C.J. Hobby (Barbara) of Pooler; grandchildren, Bobby Melnick (Kim), Jan Christian Melnick (Laura Anne), Corey Casilli, Jeremy Casilli (Sami), Christina Davis (Roderick), Kyle Davis (Kayla), Catherine Lambeth (Kevin), and Jessica Hobby Guevara (Aldolfo); great-grandchildren, McKay, Marissa, Matthew, Maret, McCrae, Isabella, Charlotte, Preston, Kalais, Sofia, Kadence, Ben, Gavin, and Xander; brother, Peter Frangos of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Father Theodore Ehmer officiating. Christina will be laid to rest next to Charles at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in a graveside service at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Christina Frangos Hobby

to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, 1760 Bass Rd., Ste. 202, Macon, GA 31210 or , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

