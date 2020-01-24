Christine Allred Borders
10/31/1922 - 01/22/2020
Byron, GA- Christine Allred Borders passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Family will greet friends beginning at 1:00PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Powersville United Methodist Church, 195 Lakeview Road, Byron, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Dr. John Beck will officiate with burial following in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Byron to the late James Madison Allred and Mary Elizabeth Keys Allred, Mrs. Borders retired as postmistress of the Powersville Post Office after 31 years of service and ran Borders Grocery along with her late husband, Marshall. She was a life long resident of Byron and long time member of Powersville United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Phillip Borders (Jill), Mark Borders (Darlena), Zachary Borders, Angela Phillips, and Dennis Borders Jr. (Karen); 9 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; niece, Frances Campbell; daughters in law, Julie Borders Hardison, Nancy Borders, and Verna Borders; her devoted and loving caretaker, Jackie Lowe; and several great nieces, nephews and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall W. Borders, sons, Marshall Anthony Borders, and Dennis Stephen Borders Sr., niece, Josephine A. Roberts, and nephew, David Allred.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Powersville United Methodist Church (PUMC), 195 Lakeview Rd., Byron, GA 31008. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020