Christine B. McDuffie
January 4, 1922 - November 27, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Christine Burch McDuffie, 97, of Warner Robins, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Church Home and Lifespring Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Dodge County, Georgia to the late James E. and Willie M. Burch. She was a former employee of Robins Air Force Base, as well as a loving homemaker and member of Second Baptist Church.
Christine was an avid fan of music of all kinds, but Gospel was her favorite. She loved the Lord first but also loved to travel and was a great fisher-lady that could catch fish when no one else could. Christine enjoyed her family and friends and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Harvey, Ernest, James, and Ray; sisters, Laurine; and friend and companion, Eugene Howell.
She is survived by a grandson, Michael of Michigan; son, Donald of McRae; two daughters, Patricia and Gwen of McRae; and sisters, Mildred Powell of Warner Robins and Rudine Channell of Hawkinsville.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Christine's life will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be given in memory of Christine to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Christine B. McDuffie
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019