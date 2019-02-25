Christine Chapman Suber

Christine Chapman Suber
Macon , GA- Christine Chapman Suber, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Al Soles and Chaplain Robbie Kerr officiating. Burial will be in Dixon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Dixon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 6673 Sandy Point Road, Lizella GA 31052 or Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon GA 31216.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive | Macon, GA 31204 | (478) 477-5737
