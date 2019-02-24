Christine Chapman Suber
October 19, 1929 - February 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Christine Chapman Suber, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Al Soles and Chaplain Robbie Kerr officiating. Burial will be in Dixon United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Dixon United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 6673 Sandy Point Road, Lizella GA 31052 or Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon GA 31216.
She was born October 19, 1929 in Lizella, Georgia youngest of the children of Mamie Smith and Andrew Taylor Chapman. She was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School. She worked as a Secretary for private industry, later retiring from Robins Air Force Base. She has attended Trinity Nazarene Church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Suber after 45 years of marriage, her six brothers, B.W., Elmer, Paul, Lawson, Jim, Horace and her sister, Reba C. Hanson.
She is survived by her children, Chris and Julie Suber, their children, Nathan, Emily and Anna Suber; Mark and Peggy Suber, their children, David Suber and Marie S. Lyle, Wanda and Ricky Reeves, their children, Canaan Ballard and Richard and Jared Reeves, great grandchildren, Savanna, Zachary, and Chelsea Lyle, Allison and Connor Reeves, Anja Cheriki, Benjamin and Nicholas Ballard, and sister, Nelle C. Livingston.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019