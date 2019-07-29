Christine Marie (Holub) Farmer
July 7, 1965 - July 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Christine Marie (Holub) Farmer, 54, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at her residence. The services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with a private family interment immediately following at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Cochran, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services.
Christine was born on July 7, 1965 in Dayton, OH to Steven Holub of Warner Robins, GA and the late Phyllis Lee (Hart) Holub. She enjoyed living life and having a good time. Christine touched everyone in a special way that came to know her. She loved to sing, compete in beauty pageants, from which she holds several crowns, and animals but her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory in addition to her father are; daughter: Leigha Francois of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren: Nevaeh and Kenleigh Francois and Christian Cole all of Warner Robins, GA; brothers: Stephan Holub and Jerome Holub both of Warner Robins, GA; sisters: Stephanie Carter of Orient, OH and Deanna Shepard of Cochran, GA and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Christine Marie (Holub) Farmer
Published in The Telegraph on July 29, 2019