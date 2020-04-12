Christine Marie (Feldmann) Jourden
March 18, 1963 - April 1, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Christine M. (Feldmann) Jourden, 57, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A live streamed Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00pm EST at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. For those who wish to attend via live streaming, please visit St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/stpatrickga/live.
Christine was born in St. Louis, MO to Victor and Rose Marie (Lupo) Feldmann. She has worked as a teacher in several counties in Georgia and held multiple teaching positions. Most recently, Christine was a kindergarten teacher at Hunt Elementary School where she enjoyed reading with her students. Christine found joy in many things, but she loved spending time with her family the most.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Ralph Jourden; her children: Kevin, Keith and his wife Cristina, and Jessica; her parents: Victor and Rose Marie Feldmann; her siblings: Vicky Meyer, Lisa Lichtenberg, Laura Ullrich, and Paul Feldmann; and her siblings' respective families.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020