Christopher David Moore
December 23, 1962 - October 17, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- On Saturday morning, October 17, 2020, Chris Moore confidently set off to take on the challenge of rehabilitation from a recent spinal cord injury with a thumbs up and a smile on his face and encountered the one problem he could not solve, or did not have the time to solve – a pulmonary embolism. Chris would not be pleased about this as he was an engineer, a thinker (sometimes an over-thinker), a problem-solver, a fixer, and a builder. Chris got started on his engineering path following the example set by his father, who was an Electronics Integrated Systems Mechanic at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Born on December 23, 1962 in Eastman, Georgia to David Leroy Moore and Gayle Ashley, Christopher David Moore grew up a country boy: hunting rabbits with beagles, fishing, and traveling the dirt roads of Dodge County helping his dad deliver newspapers for The Macon Telegraph. After graduating from high school, Chris obtained an Associate of Science Degree from Middle Georgia College and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech. Chris started his career in software engineering working his way through college as part of the cooperative education program at Robins Air Force Base and rising to the level of Deputy Director of the 402nd Software Maintenance Group. After 36 years of dedicated service to the United States Air Force, Chris retired from Federal Civilian Service on January 2, 2018 and began the second phase of his career as an electrical systems engineer for Credence Management Solutions working on software systems for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, or Joint STARS, aircraft. With his years of experience and institutional knowledge, Chris was enjoying being a "working-level" engineer (as he called it), solving problems, and helping his team. Chris met his wife, Kellye Chaloult, in July 1990 at The Dock of the Bay in Warner Robins, Georgia. Yes, it was a bar. A southern rock enthusiast, Chris was there to hear the band Doc Holliday. A chance circumstance of standing next to each other and Kellye's lack of knowledge about the band or the southern rock genre gave Chris the perfect opportunity to put on the charm and inform Kellye of everything he knew about the band and the music. At the end of the evening, Chris tapped Kellye on the shoulder and said, "I'd like to come callin' on you." After she said that she was starting law school in a month at the University of Georgia, he responded, "Well, I'm not asking you to marry me." They were married on June 20, 1992. They spent the early years of their marriage enjoying outdoor activities together: camping, hiking, scuba diving, and spelunking, although Chris was the only one brave enough (or crazy enough) to dangle on a rope over a subterranean, black hole hundreds of feet deep in the ground. Their first daughter, Carly Sue Moore, was born on November 27, 1995, and their second daughter, Rachel Leigh Moore, was born on May 1, 1999. Chris was a loving, devoted father to his girls. He was a completely hands-on dad equally sharing the caretaking and parenting duties. Chris was Carly's first teacher, feeding and encouraging Carly's curiosity with whatever creatures or interests were the focus of her attention. Whether it was ancient dinosaurs or common lizards, turtles, snails, fish or hermit crabs, Chris taught Carly to ask "Why" about everything, and in doing so, planted a seed that grew throughout her education leading to the study of Philosophy as an academic discipline and her desire to one day teach college. For Rachel, Chris was a gentle leader, as she was his serene child, his place of quiet. From her earliest years, Rachel always has had a song in her heart, always signing. Chris fostered this gift of music in Rachel by encouraging her to learn music first with the piano keyboard and later with the guitar. Chris arranged for and took Rachel to guitar lessons with Mike Causey, one of two lead guitar players for the Southern rock band Stillwater, one of his favorites. Chris imparted on Rachel his love of music, especially American southern rock, folk, English Rock and "old school" R&B artists, such as Neil Young, Van Morrison, The Allman Brothers, The Eagles, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Percy Sledge and Marvin Gaye. Always telling Rachel, "do what makes you happy," Chris himself was happiest when he was with his girls, Kellye, Carly and Rachel. Those times that Chris felt out-numbered by all the women in his life, he and his only other male companion in his household, his beagle Jack, would get in his truck, roll down the windows, turn on the music he loved, and go for a ride. Later came two more four-legged companions, Rosie, another beagle, and Pia a 5-pound long-haired chihuahua - alas, both female. All were faithful, windows down, truck riding, music listening companions, but believe it or not, feisty Pia became Chris's favorite. As the girls got older, Chris shared his love of adventure and travel taking the family to visit America's great cities: New York City; Chicago; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Seattle. Their travel adventures continued to national parks: Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, and Grand Teton, as well as cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, and a trip to Paris, France. When their girls went off to college, Carly at Emory University and Rachel at the University of Georgia, Chris and Kellye continued their love of travel together celebrating their co-25th wedding Anniversaries with their best friends, Kellye's brother and his wife, Chris and Lori Chaloult, on a 10-day trip to Rome, Florence, and Cinque Terre, a string of centuries-old seaside villages on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline. While travel fed Chris's love of adventure, Saint Simons Island, Georgia fed his soul. Having vacationed on the island as a family and with friends for years, Chris and Kellye finally realized one their goals to have a home on the island. They spent the last two years renovating a beach house on the island doing much of the work themselves together. Chris loved Saint Simons Island. He loved its tranquility, its natural beauty, and its wildlife. Chris's spirit will always be with his girls when they are at the Blue Crab Cottage, the little beach house he put so much of himself into for his family. To preserve the natural beauty of the island Chris so loved and to honor his memory, donations may be sent to the Saint Simons Island Land Trust at sslt.org
or Attn: Tribute Gifts, Saint Simons Island Land Trust, P. O. Box 24615, Saint Simons Island, Georgia 31522. Chris is survived by his wife, Kellye Moore, and daughters, Carly Moore and Rachel Moore, all of Warner Robins, Georgia; mother, Gayle Ashley Plemming of Marietta, Georgia; brother, James Moore (Sonya) of Hobbs, New Mexico; and, sister, Carol Ann Moore Weiler (Scott) of Atlanta, Georgia. Chris was predeceased by his father, David Leroy Moore, of Eastman, Georgia. One of Chris's favorite places was the patio overlooking the lake at Houston Lake County Club at sunset. Please join us as we remember Chris's life on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. outside on the patio at Houston Lake Country Club, 100 Champions Way, Perry, Georgia. Visitation will be held immediately following the memorial service as we continue to celebrate Chris's life and raise a toast and cheers to a life well-lived and well-loved with family, friends, food, drink and music.
