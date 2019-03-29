Christopher Lamar Thomas Morgan
|
February 28, 1978 - March 26, 2019
Atlanta, GA- Services for Christopher Lamar Thomas Morgan are 11:00A.M., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Stone Edge Church, 5659 Zebulon Road, Macon, GA 31210 with interment at Old Marion Baptist Church Cemetery, 5593 Bullard Road, Jeffersonville, GA 31044.
Chris was born February 28, 1978 in Blakely, Early County, Georgia to Joyce Davis and Robert Thomas. He was adopted in 1990 by his beloved father, Daniel Morgan.
Christopher Lamar Thomas Morgan departed this life on Monday, March 26, 2019 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his name to either the Salvation Army or to Stone Edge Church.
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2019