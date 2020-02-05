Christopher Michael Easton
July 20, 1968 - January 31, 2020
Macon, Ga- Christopher Michael Easton was in an accident that took his life on Friday, January 31, 2020. His memorial service will be Wednesday, February 5th, at 11:00 am in the chapel at Ingleside Baptist Church.
Chris is survived by his father, James F Easton; a son, Christopher Michael Easton,Jr.(Briana); A daughter, Christie Vandiver (Kyle) and five grandchildren; a sister, Kimberly Easton, Snellville, Ga., a brother, Jeffrey Easton in Woodland, California.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020