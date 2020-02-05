Christopher Michael Easton (1968 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Rest in Heaven Chris... Seems so unreal... A world without..."
    - Amy Smith
  • "Chris you was one of my good friends u will forever b..."
  • "you will be missed"
  • "I am so sorry for the loss of your loved one. Is he the..."
Service Information
Ingleside Baptist Church
834 Wimbish Rd
Macon, GA 31210
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingleside Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christopher Michael Easton
July 20, 1968 - January 31, 2020
Macon, Ga- Christopher Michael Easton was in an accident that took his life on Friday, January 31, 2020. His memorial service will be Wednesday, February 5th, at 11:00 am in the chapel at Ingleside Baptist Church.
Chris is survived by his father, James F Easton; a son, Christopher Michael Easton,Jr.(Briana); A daughter, Christie Vandiver (Kyle) and five grandchildren; a sister, Kimberly Easton, Snellville, Ga., a brother, Jeffrey Easton in Woodland, California.


View the online memorial for Christopher Michael Easton
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.