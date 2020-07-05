Christopher "Chris" Robert King
December 6, 1970 - July 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Christopher "Chris" Robert King, 49, of Macon, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Funeral Services to honor his life will be held on Monday, July 6, at 11:00 am in the Family Life Center at Lizella Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Immediately following the service, Chris will be laid to rest in the Lizella Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Chris Minton and Reverend Jason Blankenship will officiate.
Chris was born on December 6, 1970 in Waukegan, Illinois, to Hoyt William King and Betty Chastain King. He was employed at Robins Air Force Base as a VPP Safety Manager and attended Lizella Baptist Church. Chris served as president of the Central Georgia Bass Club for 20 years. He also served as assistant youth director of the Georgia Bass Federation, a role that was very important to him. In his free time, Chris enjoyed fishing, Georgia Bulldog football and listening to 80's music. He had a personality that could light up a room, he kept everyone laughing, and never met a stranger. Chris was always willing to lend a helping hand. His greatest joy in life came from his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hoyt William King.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, devoted wife, Lisa King; mother, Betty Chastain King; children, Megan Sutton, Jessica Garner, and Carter Leslie (Demi Whaley); grandchildren, Hayden Giles, Grayson Sutton, Graham Sutton, and Reed Davidson; brother, Tim King (Christina); niece, Katelynn King (Jordan Morris); nephew, Nicholas King (Haley Rutledge); great nephew, Benjamin King; numerous extended family members; and a host of friends.
The family will graciously accept flowers or donations can be made in Chris' honor to: United in Pink of Macon, 1515 Bass Rd. Suite H, Macon, Georgia 31210.
View the online memorial for Christopher "Chris" Robert King