Christopher Thomas McLeod Cannon
Dec. 3, 1994 - Oct. 9, 2019
Seattle, Washington- Christopher Thomas McLeod Cannon died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, Washington following a brief illness. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM. At Evergreen Funeral Home in Everett, Washington. An additional Memorial Service will be held in Macon, Georgia on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Snows Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201. All friends and family are invited to attend the services.
Mr. Cannon was born on December 3, 1994 in Macon Georgia to Carol Leavy Cannon Bunn and Ray McLeod Cannon. He graduated from Howard High School in May 2013 with honors. He then went on to attend Georgia Southern University and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in May 2018, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering with high honor. Christopher was a member of Phi Sigma Pi Fraternity and GT Circle K as well as Sigma Gamma Tau (AE Honor Society). He was employed with The Boeing Company in Everett, Washington as a Systems Engineer.
Christopher is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Carl F. Leavy and his paternal grandfather, Thomas P. Cannon.
Survivors include his parents, his stepfather Joey Bunn, one stepbrother, Joseph T. Bunn, grandmother, Patricia Miller Cannon, step grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Dwight E. Bunn and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Donations may be made in memory of Christopher to Georgia Southern University or Georgia Institute of Technology or to a favorite group or charity. Please visit www.evergreen-fh.com to leave a tribute for the family and to view a video tribute.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019