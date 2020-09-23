1/1
Christy DeBona Dunnam
1953 - 2020
Christy DeBona Dunnam
January 30, 1953 - September 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Christy DeBona Dunnam passed away on September 19, 2020, in Warner Robins. She was 67 years old. Christy was born to the late Roger Frances DeBona, Sr. and Earlene Hardy DeBona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandson, Charles Patrick Curtis.
For most of her career, Christy was a radiologist with the Houston Medical Center. In her spare time she enjoyed painting and reading. She was especially committed to her dogs. Christy was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her family and friends. Christy's grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Christy's devotion to animals, fondness for reading, and zest for life will live on through them.
Those who are left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Aimee Nielle Dunnam and Lauren Amanda Dunaway (Trey) of Hawksinville; son, Justin Murdock Dunnam; grandchildren, Ashley Jones (Stephen), Ryan Dunaway, and Kate Dunaway, and brothers, Roger F. DeBona, Jr. (Donna Thomas), Donald L. DeBona (Denise), and Michael D. DeBona.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Christy's memory can be made to the Houston County Humane Society, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Centerville, GA 31028.
For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
SEP
27
Memorial service
03:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
