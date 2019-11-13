Christy Shuttlesworth-Skinner
August 2, 1973 - November 9, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Christy (Shuttlesworth) Skinner, 46, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Medical Center- Navicient Health in Macon, GA. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Second Baptist Church, 2504 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785 or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Christy was born on August 2, 1973 in Warner Robins, GA to her proud parents, Troy and Elaine (Brown) Shuttlesworth of Warner Robins, GA. She was a 1991 graduate of Warner Robins High School. She was currently employed with Kihomac as their Office Manager. Christy enjoyed making crafts, scrapbooking and entertaining family and friends. She loved shopping and football, specifically her Warner Robins Demons, Florida State Seminoles and the Atlanta Falcons. Her greatest joy came from her family, whom she loved dearly. Christy was preceded in death by her beloved dog, Molly.
In addition to her parents, Christy is survived by her husband, Tommy Skinner of Kathleen, GA; daughter: Kailin Lainey-Marie Skinner of Kathleen, GA; fur babies: Rudy and Sadie; siblings: Randy Shuttlesworth, Rusty Shuttlesworth, Dusty Shuttlesworth and Cheryl Sorrow; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019