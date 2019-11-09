Cindy L. Hunt
April 12, 1941 - Nov. 8, 2019
Lizella, GA- Funeral services for Cindy L. Hunt, 78, of Lizella, will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:30 pm at Bethany Bible Chapel, 10367 Highway 80 West, Lizella, GA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hunt passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Musella Baptist Church and also attended Bethany Bible Chapel. She was retired as Curriculum Director of Crawford County School System and was honored on several occasions as Teacher of the Year of Bibb County and Crawford County School Systems.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Seaborn and Mary Shivers Lawrence.
Survivors include her husband, David Hunt of Lizella; three sons, Mike Walker (Lisa) of Lizella, Mitch Walker (Karen) of Musella and Chris Walker (Patrice) of Musella; one step-daughter, Amy Hunt Keenom (Jeff) of Warner Robins; one brother, John Lawrence (Guynell) of Austin, TX; one sister, Beth Harrah of Roberta; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019