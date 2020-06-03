C.L. Brooks
Ivey, Georgia- Clifton L. "C.L." Brooks age 87, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Ramah Cemetery with Rev. Freddy Hogg officiating.
Mr. Brooks was a native and life-long resident of Wilkinson County. He worked for Gateway Transportation and also worked and retired from Springhill Services. Mr. Brooks served as a County Commissioner of Wilkinson County for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents John P. Brooks and Lillian Wilkerson Brooks, his first wife Sally S. Brooks, brothers Douglas Brooks and Malcom Brooks and a sister Barbara Brooks. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife Shelby Brooks of Macon, his son Ashley Brooks (Glenda) of Gray, his daughter Sharon Ussery (Sterling) of Gray, step-son Mickey Latham (Tina) of Macon and a step-daughter Sue Miller of Macon, a brother Jerrell Brooks of Ellijay, a sister Frances Moser Frandsen of Kingsport, TN, three grandchildren Cyrese Brooks, Shannon Ussery and Spencer Ussery, six step grandchildren: Joshua Ragan, Tiffany Ragan, Nicki Latham, Dallas Latham, Logan Latham and Maggie Latham, seven great grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Couey Reese Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.
Couey Reese Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.