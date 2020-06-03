C.L. Brooks
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share C.L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C.L. Brooks
Ivey, Georgia- Clifton L. "C.L." Brooks age 87, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Ramah Cemetery with Rev. Freddy Hogg officiating.
Mr. Brooks was a native and life-long resident of Wilkinson County. He worked for Gateway Transportation and also worked and retired from Springhill Services. Mr. Brooks served as a County Commissioner of Wilkinson County for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents John P. Brooks and Lillian Wilkerson Brooks, his first wife Sally S. Brooks, brothers Douglas Brooks and Malcom Brooks and a sister Barbara Brooks. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife Shelby Brooks of Macon, his son Ashley Brooks (Glenda) of Gray, his daughter Sharon Ussery (Sterling) of Gray, step-son Mickey Latham (Tina) of Macon and a step-daughter Sue Miller of Macon, a brother Jerrell Brooks of Ellijay, a sister Frances Moser Frandsen of Kingsport, TN, three grandchildren Cyrese Brooks, Shannon Ussery and Spencer Ussery, six step grandchildren: Joshua Ragan, Tiffany Ragan, Nicki Latham, Dallas Latham, Logan Latham and Maggie Latham, seven great grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visit coueyreecestanley.com to express tributes.
Couey Reese Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for C.L. Brooks


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ramah Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
301 S. Wayne St.
Milledgeville, GA 31061
478-452-3024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved