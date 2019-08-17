Claire Passmore Daniel
January 1, 1932 - August 15, 2019
Juliette, GA- Claire Passmore Daniel, 87, of Juliette Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Private burial will be in Dames Ferry Baptist Church Cemetery. Father Scott Winchell will officiate. A Prayer Service will be said at 5:00 PM Sunday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street with visitation following until 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 812 Poplar Street, Macon 31201.
Mrs. Daniel was born in Dexter, Georgia and was raised in Dublin and Thomaston Georgia. Mrs. Daniel was the daughter of the late Alexander Winfield Passmore and Annie W. Passmore, and was the widow of Robert Harrison Daniel, Sr. and was preceded in death by a son, Michael Daniel. She was retired from C & S National Bank in charge of account services and customer service. Mrs. Daniel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, sang in the choir for 25 years, and was a member of the Macon Civic Chorale.
Mrs. Daniel is survived by her children, Rick Daniel (Helga) of Athens, AL, Robert Daniel (Sue) of Monroe County, Mark Daniel (Cindy) of Monroe County, and daughter-in-law, Echo Daniel of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Kasandra Carpenter, Tom Daniel, Whitney Bridges, Robert Daniel, Zachary Daniel, Katherine Daniel, Matthew Daniel, Benjamin Daniel, and Claire Daniel; great-grandchildren, Will Carpenter, Berlin & Owen Bridges, Nathan Daniel and Riley Daniel; siblings, Edward Passmore and Glenda Stern; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 17, 2019