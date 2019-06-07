Clara Kendrick (1936 - 2019)
Clara Kendrick
03/24/1936 - 05/28/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at Welcome Home Community Ministries, Fort Valley, GA.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Charlie Kendrick; two biological children, Cheryl Kendrick, and Charles Kendrick; one adopted child, Reginald Thompson; one grandchild, Chantel Glenn-Kendrick; four sisters; Naomi W. Hudson. Carrie Ware, Yvonne Ware and Sharon W. Montgomery (Willie); relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on June 7, 2019
