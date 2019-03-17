Clara Lette Fowler
PERRY, GA-
Clara Lette Maloy Fowler, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Henderson Baptist Church. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Henderson Baptist Church, Highway 41 South, Elko, GA 31025.
Clara was born in Telfair County to the late William and Emma Lette Walker Maloy. She was a hairdresser in McRae at Clara's Beauty Shop for many years. Clara and her family moved to Perry in 1980, and she continued commuting to McRae for a number of years doing what she loved to do. Clara finally decided to forego the weekly travel and began working at the Houston County Tax Commissioner's Office in Perry, from where she retired. She was a member of Henderson Baptist Church, and she loved her church and her church family. A loving mother and grandmother, Clara treasured the moments spent with her family, who will dearly miss her. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Toby Fowler.
Left to cherish the memories of Clara are her children, Teresa Mattingly (Mark) of Perry, and Tommy Fowler (Marilyn) of Colquitt; her grandchildren, Joby Mattingly (Megan), Olivia Grace Mattingly, Davis Fowler, and Charles Thomas Fowler; her great-grandchildren, Harli Kate Mattingly and Harper Mae Mattingly; her sister, Pauline Yawn (Wesley); her brother, Jim Maloy (Patrice); and several nieces and nephews.
