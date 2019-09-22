A Word of Thanks
Clarence and Mary Thomas
The Thomas family would like to thank everyone for your kind words, prayers, and thoughts over the past two years, of the passing of our father and mother. Clarence and Mary Thomas were two of the best parents a family could ever dream of. Their guidance and love for their family was unmeasurable. We wish that they were here with us now, but the lord knows best and we have no doubts that we will see them again. Sept 22nd 2019 will be a year since our mother's passing, the lord make no mistakes he sent her home on our fathers birthday. For this family that was confirmation from above, that they are back together again. Your children and family love y'all forever. Teresa, Carl, Lawrence, Larry, Cheryl, and Terry.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019