Clarence Aubrey "Cotton" Hunnicutt
August 7, 1948 - April 6, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Clarence Aubrey "Cotton" Hunnicutt, 70, of Macon, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with entombment to follow in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Kenneth Peters will officiate. The family will have a visitation on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Dublin, Georgia, he was the son of the late Clarence Newman Hunnicutt and Ruby Floyd Hunnicutt. He was a retired truck driver for Blue Bird Body Company with 25 plus years of service and was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
Cotton was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, and loved spending time and taking care of his wonderful grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sara Spradlin and a brother, Danny Hunnicutt.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Walker Hunnicutt; Children, Jason Hunnicutt(Ava), Jeffery Hunnicutt, Janet Ellis(Wesley), and Sharon Ruff. Grandchildren, Peyton "Pey Pey" Hunnicutt, Lane "Freddie" Hunnicutt, and Aubrey "Baby Girl" Hunnicutt. Siblings, Susie Spradlin(Terry), Cathy Joyner(Wally), and Carol Joyner (Phil).
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Clarence Aubrey "Cotton" Hunnicutt
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2019