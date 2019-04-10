Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clarence "Dale" Freeney

September 22, 1943 - April 9, 2019

Macon, Ga- Clarence "Dale" Freeney, 75, a native Maconite, passed on April 9, 2019 after an extended illness. Born September 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Katie Sumner Freeney.

He graduated from Lanier High School ('61) in Macon and received a BA from Mercer University ('66) in Macon. After training in Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia, he served three years active military duty- including Germany on the NATO Pipeline, and Vietnam as a petroleum officer. He received the

He earned an MS in Administration from Georgia College ('76) in Milledgeville, and had careers as a mental health counselor, probation officer, and court liaison. He retired from Georgia Department of Corrections and received a commendation for organizing community services workers during the Macon Flood of '94 and from American Red Cross for service as shelter manager for Middle Georgia.

Passionate about music, Dale studied music ministry at Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and served churches throughout Kentucky and Middle Georgia as a music director. He sang with numerous musical groups, including The Choral Society of Middle Georgia and church choirs. As an Irish tenor, his ability to sing high notes made him a coveted choir member and soloist.

Having a heart for those who needed assistance, Dale was a volunteer with American Red Cross and worked in alcohol/drug rehabilitation as a caseworker, counselor, and administrator.

He is survived by Elizabeth (Chase) McGehee, daughter, and Gabriel and Kai McGehee, grandsons, of Savannah; cousins: Carolyn (Wallace) Wilcher of Tampa, Florida; Carol (John) Starr of Marietta; Jennifer (Richard) Glenn of Jupiter, Florida; Robert (Jane) Sumner of Suwanee; JoNita (Michael) Sullivan of Warner Robins, and other cousins.

A Service of remembrance will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Macon, where he was a member. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 10 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Dale may make gifts in his memory to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201 or Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Ga 31210.

Visit

Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Clarence "Dale" Freeney





Clarence "Dale" FreeneySeptember 22, 1943 - April 9, 2019Macon, Ga- Clarence "Dale" Freeney, 75, a native Maconite, passed on April 9, 2019 after an extended illness. Born September 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Katie Sumner Freeney.He graduated from Lanier High School ('61) in Macon and received a BA from Mercer University ('66) in Macon. After training in Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia, he served three years active military duty- including Germany on the NATO Pipeline, and Vietnam as a petroleum officer. He received the Bronze Star for Valor and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He later retired as Major after serving the 48th Brigade and Headquarters, Georgia Army Reserve National Guard.He earned an MS in Administration from Georgia College ('76) in Milledgeville, and had careers as a mental health counselor, probation officer, and court liaison. He retired from Georgia Department of Corrections and received a commendation for organizing community services workers during the Macon Flood of '94 and from American Red Cross for service as shelter manager for Middle Georgia.Passionate about music, Dale studied music ministry at Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and served churches throughout Kentucky and Middle Georgia as a music director. He sang with numerous musical groups, including The Choral Society of Middle Georgia and church choirs. As an Irish tenor, his ability to sing high notes made him a coveted choir member and soloist.Having a heart for those who needed assistance, Dale was a volunteer with American Red Cross and worked in alcohol/drug rehabilitation as a caseworker, counselor, and administrator.He is survived by Elizabeth (Chase) McGehee, daughter, and Gabriel and Kai McGehee, grandsons, of Savannah; cousins: Carolyn (Wallace) Wilcher of Tampa, Florida; Carol (John) Starr of Marietta; Jennifer (Richard) Glenn of Jupiter, Florida; Robert (Jane) Sumner of Suwanee; JoNita (Michael) Sullivan of Warner Robins, and other cousins.A Service of remembrance will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Macon, where he was a member. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 10 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.Those who wish to remember Dale may make gifts in his memory to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201 or Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Ga 31210.Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home Snow's Memorial Chapel

746 Cherry Street

Macon , GA 31201

(478) 743-7417 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Snow's Memorial Chapel Macon , GA (478) 743-7417 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.