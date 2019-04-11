Clarence "Dale" Freeney (1943 - 2019)
Clarence "Dale" Freeney
September 22, 1943 - April 9, 2019
Macon, Ga- Clarence "Dale" Freeney, 75, a native Maconite, passed on April 9, 2019 after an extended illness. Born September 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Katie Sumner Freeney.
He is survived by Elizabeth (Chase) McGehee, daughter, and Gabriel and Kai McGehee, grandsons, of Savannah; cousins: Carolyn (Wallace) Wilcher of Tampa, Florida; Carol (John) Starr of Marietta; Jennifer (Richard) Glenn of Jupiter, Florida; Robert (Jane) Sumner of Suwanee; JoNita (Michael) Sullivan of Warner Robins, and other cousins.
A Service of remembrance will be held at 11 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Macon, where he was a member. Visitation with the family will precede the service at 10 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Those who wish to remember Dale may make gifts in his memory to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201 or Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon, Ga 31210.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019
