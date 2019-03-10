Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CLARENCE HARRELL

PERRY, GA- Clarence Harrell, 82, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Houston Lake Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. after the visitation at the church. A private family burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Houston Lake Baptist Church, 2300 Highway 127, Perry, GA 31069.

Clarence was born in Adel, Georgia, the youngest of thirteen children to the late Enoch and Ennis Jones Harrell. He grew up in Adel helping his father on the family farm. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a Hercules missile operator during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Clarence was an insurance salesman for United Insurance Company for over 30 years. He developed a love for billiards that began in Okinawa and continued through his adult life. He never met a stranger and had a fabulous sense of humor. Clarence was a long-time member of Houston Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking in the backyard for his family, church family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; an infant daughter, Margaret Ann Harrell; and his beloved wife of 44 years, Frances Harrell.

Left to cherish the memories they made with "Papa," as he was lovingly referred to, are his children, Chuck Harrell (Elizabeth) of Monroe, GA, and Karen Harrell Holmes of Perry; his grandchildren, Daniel Harrell, Michael Cain, Jr., Shayne Holmes, and Diamond Holmes; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for CLARENCE HARRELL





CLARENCE HARRELLPERRY, GA- Clarence Harrell, 82, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Houston Lake Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. after the visitation at the church. A private family burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Houston Lake Baptist Church, 2300 Highway 127, Perry, GA 31069.Clarence was born in Adel, Georgia, the youngest of thirteen children to the late Enoch and Ennis Jones Harrell. He grew up in Adel helping his father on the family farm. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a Hercules missile operator during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Clarence was an insurance salesman for United Insurance Company for over 30 years. He developed a love for billiards that began in Okinawa and continued through his adult life. He never met a stranger and had a fabulous sense of humor. Clarence was a long-time member of Houston Lake Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking in the backyard for his family, church family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; an infant daughter, Margaret Ann Harrell; and his beloved wife of 44 years, Frances Harrell.Left to cherish the memories they made with "Papa," as he was lovingly referred to, are his children, Chuck Harrell (Elizabeth) of Monroe, GA, and Karen Harrell Holmes of Perry; his grandchildren, Daniel Harrell, Michael Cain, Jr., Shayne Holmes, and Diamond Holmes; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Funeral Home Watson-Hunt Funeral Home

1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52

Perry , GA 31069

(478) 987-2423 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close