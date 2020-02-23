Clarence Jackson
September 13, 1949 - February 14, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Home-going service for Mr. Clarence Jackson will be held Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church (431 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093)
On February 14, 2020, Bro. Clarence Jackson transitioned from his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on September 13, 1949, in Houston County Georgia. Bro. Clarence was the 3rd child of 8, to the late Frances D. Jackson-Williams and Zack Jackson SR. He was affectionately known as "Fire" and "Fitz Simmons". Many knew Clarence as a coach, referee, umpire, fisherman, and family man. His siblings who preceded him in death: Teddy Parker, Sr. (Thelma), Willie Frank Jackson, and Zack Jackson ; He leaves to cherish his memories to his Wife of 48 years, Rev. Dr. Rutha M. Jackson; Daughters: Nikesha M. Jackson, Atlanta Georgia, Michelle S. Johnson (Antonio B. Johnson Sr.) Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Kimbria Jackson, Hyattsville, Maryland; Sisters: Mary A. Jackson, Warner Robins, Georgia, Gloria A. Jackson, Macon, Georgia; Brothers: James Jackson, (Gloria M.), Rev. John Jackson (Cynthia), Ernest William, Terry William, Warner Robins, Georgia, Raymond Jackson Sr.(Vicki), Macon, Georgia, Darryl Jackson, Macon, Georgia; Sister-in-law Rev. Gloria A. Jackson, Warner Robins, Georgia; Grand Children: Antonio Bernard Johnson Jr. and Christopher Mikal Johnson; host of other sister and brother in laws; beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday February 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020