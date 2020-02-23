Clarence Jackson (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sending my condolences and prayers to the Jackson Family..."
    - Shameika Ford
  • "We're very sorry for your loss and we're praying for you. ..."
    - Margaret Flowers
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family. My prayers are with you"
    - Brenda Taylor
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Fellowship Bible Baptist Church
431 Dunbar Rd
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Clarence Jackson
September 13, 1949 - February 14, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Home-going service for Mr. Clarence Jackson will be held Monday February 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church (431 Dunbar Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31093)
On February 14, 2020, Bro. Clarence Jackson transitioned from his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on September 13, 1949, in Houston County Georgia. Bro. Clarence was the 3rd child of 8, to the late Frances D. Jackson-Williams and Zack Jackson SR. He was affectionately known as "Fire" and "Fitz Simmons". Many knew Clarence as a coach, referee, umpire, fisherman, and family man. His siblings who preceded him in death: Teddy Parker, Sr. (Thelma), Willie Frank Jackson, and Zack Jackson ; He leaves to cherish his memories to his Wife of 48 years, Rev. Dr. Rutha M. Jackson; Daughters: Nikesha M. Jackson, Atlanta Georgia, Michelle S. Johnson (Antonio B. Johnson Sr.) Atlanta, Georgia, Dr. Kimbria Jackson, Hyattsville, Maryland; Sisters: Mary A. Jackson, Warner Robins, Georgia, Gloria A. Jackson, Macon, Georgia; Brothers: James Jackson, (Gloria M.), Rev. John Jackson (Cynthia), Ernest William, Terry William, Warner Robins, Georgia, Raymond Jackson Sr.(Vicki), Macon, Georgia, Darryl Jackson, Macon, Georgia; Sister-in-law Rev. Gloria A. Jackson, Warner Robins, Georgia; Grand Children: Antonio Bernard Johnson Jr. and Christopher Mikal Johnson; host of other sister and brother in laws; beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday February 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.


View the online memorial for Clarence Jackson
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.