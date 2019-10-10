Clarence Lee Taylor, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Clarence Lee Taylor, Sr, will be held 11 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, Macon. Dr. Timothy French will officiate. Interment services will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens, Warner Robins. Mr. Taylor, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Janie Taylor; four children, Audrey R. (John) Ford, Victor A. (Bertha) Taylor, Clarence Lee (Michelle) Taylor, Jr. and Rodney P. Taylor; sister, Myrtis Brewer; two brothers, Charles (Eunice) Taylor and Edgar (Teresa) Taylor; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019