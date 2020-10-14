Lt. Col. Clarence "Hank" Neron Channell, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
November 8, 1945 - October 9, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Hank Channell, age 74, passed away on October 9, 2020.
Mr. Channell was born on November 8, 1945, to the late Clarence N. Channell, Sr. and Mae Ruth Sorrow Channell. Since the early 50's, Mr. Channell was an active member of the Warner Robins First United Methodist Church where he attended Sunday School and served on boards as needed. He graduated from Warner Robins High School with a basketball athletic scholarship to Clemson University where he served in ROTC leadership positions and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1968. While playing basketball for Clemson, Mr. Channell became affectionately known as "Hank" Channell. The Clemson team of brothers received national attention and introduced new and exciting plays for the game of basketball.
Shortly after graduation from Clemson, Mr. Channell proudly joined the United States Air Force where he served in leadership positions during the Vietnam War. After active duty, Mr. Channell pursued a Master's Degree in Education from Mercer University and was quickly hired to serve as head basketball coach at Northside High School. As a high school history teacher of the Civil War, Mr. Channell's acclaim for teaching became widely known and sought after. In the late 70's, he pursued a doctoral program in education and supervision from the University of Georgia. Mr. Channell became the Assistant Principal for Tabor Junior High School. After his role as principal, he transitioned to the education services officer position at Robins Air Force Base. His very early insight into computer operations brought RAFB's education forward into the 21st Century. Mr. Channell greatly expanded the number of degree programs for on base employees by bringing Georgia Military College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to Robins AFB. He also made key contributions to the decisions of Mercer University to start Engineering Programs both on campus and on base at the same time. During Desert Storm, Mr. Channell was reactivated for his unique skills in intelligence, targeting and weapons control. He was promoted into the Education Director's position at the Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. It was during his HQ work that he received a most prestigious civilian AF leadership award. Desiring to be closer to "Janie," his beloved wife he met and married while at NHS, Mr. Channell transferred to an education leadership role at Eglin AFB. In 2006, he retired from both the military as Lt. Col. and civilian service as GM 14, giving him tremendous opportunities of fulfilling a desired role of Papa Hank to his four grandsons.
Mr. Channell, with characteristics of great intelligence, caring, vision, and humility, often suppressed any personal accolades and recognition. These Military Achievement Awards depict just a few of his earthly rewards: the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Award, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, the Air Force Training Ribbon, RVN Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Mr. Channell is survived by his wife, Janie "Jane" Williams Channell; his son, Clarence "Clay" N. Channell, III, and daughter-in-law Audrey Reitz Channell of Birmingham, AL; his precious grandsons, Clarence "Cameron" N. Channell, IV, Luke Alexander Channell, Noah James Channell, and Joseph William Channell, all of Birmingham; two brothers, Mike Channell (Dawn) of Knoxville, TN and Dale Channell (Shannon) of Kathleen, GA; a sister-in-law, DeLores W. Matthews; nieces, Britt and Day Matthews of Little Rock, AR; uncles/aunts, Rupert Sorrow (Irene) and their families of Texas, Ada Mullis and her families, Hildred Rogers and her families, and Edward Sorrow and his families; nieces and nephews, Wes, Andrea, Caden and Dylan Channell, all of Knoxville, TN, Hannah Channell Wells (Matt), Nolan, Eva Jean, all of Kathleen, GA, Ramey Channell of Kathleen; as well as several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Channell was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Leila Sorrow; paternal grandparents, Archie and Mary Channell; sister-in-law, Betty Joyce Williams Corbitt; and in-laws Ernest and Eva Williams.
Mr. Clarence "Hank" Channell will lie in state on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the McCullough Funeral Home. Due to the seriousness of Covid 19, the chapel will close at 6:00 p.m. for a private service but will be broadcast via FaceBook Live with Dr. Josh Bizzell officiating.
Lt. Col. Channell will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery in a private family committal service with a military salute at a later date.
The family welcomes flowers or contributions to First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins, 205 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093, to In Touch Ministries of Dr. Charles Stanley, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357, www.intouch.org
, or to a Covid-19 charity organization of your choice.
