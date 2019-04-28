Clarence Philip Comer, III
April 13, 1950 - April 24, 2019
Macon, GA- Clarence Philip Comer, III – scholar, scientist, college professor, historian, writer, actor, genealogist, world traveler, neighborhood activist, supporter of the arts, lover of cats and birds, and true Southern gentleman – died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Navicent Health Center in Macon. He had just celebrated his 69th birthday.
Family and friends may pay their respects 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hart's Mortuary at Cupola, 6324 Peake Road. No formal service is planned.
Phil had a brilliant, analytical mind, double-majoring in chemistry and mathematics at Mercer University. He earned a master's in pharmacology and biochemistry at the University of Georgia. While a graduate student, he and a partner opened The Last Resort, an Athens bar that hosted some of the biggest names on the singer-songwriter circuit during the 1970s. His Ph.D. in toxicology and neuroscience at Kansas University led to a distinguished career as a regulatory toxicologist.
Phil returned to Macon in 1986 with his life partner, Fred Fuller, who died in 1997. Both with Fred and with Rob Apsley, his second life partner and now husband, Phil was a patron of the arts, supporting the Macon Symphony, Theatre Macon, the Tubman Museum and the restoration of the Douglass Theatre. He was a Cherry Blossom Festival tour guide, led Rose Hill Rambles and released his inner thespian portraying Spirits in October in Riverside Cemetery.
The only child of Clarence Philip Comer Jr. and Lucille Bloodworth Comer, Phil's roots run deep and wide across the region. He was active in the Macon Coin Club and the Warner Robins Coin Club.
In addition to his husband, Robert Apsley, Phil is survived by a beautiful tortoise-shell calico cat named Tula; three parakeets and a dove; dozens of cousins; and hundreds of friends.
For a more complete look at the remarkable life of Phil Comer, please visit www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2019