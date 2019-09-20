Clarence "Junior" Poole, Sr.
January 24, 1929 - September 12, 2019
Perry, GA- Funeral services will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2318 Elko Road, Elko Georgia, 31025. Interment in Shiloh (Henderson) Baptist Church Cemetery, 210 Whitworth Road, Elko, Georgia 31025. Survivors will be listed in the church program and on the website at http://www.bobbyglovermortuary.us. Bobby E. Glover Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019