Clarence Robert "Tex" Davis (1931 - 2019)
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
Obituary
GySgt. Clarence Robert "Tex" Davis, USMC (Ret.)
July 19, 1931 - November 10, 2019
Bonaire, GA- Clarence Robert "Tex" Davis, 88, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church with Pastor Kirk Hagan and Reverend Tommy Martin officiating. After the service, Tex will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the full obituary and to sign the Online Registry for the family.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2019
