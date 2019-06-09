Clarence Watts Jr.

Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church
Obituary
Clarence Watts, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Clarence Watts, Jr. will be held 11 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Pastor Derek Dumas will officiate and Pastor I.W. Evans, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Watts, 60, passed away may 30, 2019.
The family may be contacted at 4734 Harmon Place, Lizella.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019
