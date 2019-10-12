Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Claretta V.

September 14, 1943 - October 5, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Claretta V. Smith Humphrey made her transition from this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

Mrs. Humphrey was born on September 14, 1943, the sixth child to a family of twelve children, in the city of Uriah in the great state of Alabama to the late George W. and Rosie Lee (Frye) Smith. At an early age, the Smith family moved to Fairhope where Claretta spent the majority of her childhood years. Because Claretta believed in the power of prayer and often prayed at an early age, she became known as "Sister Clo" to her family and close friends. She graduated from Baldwin County Training School in Daphne, Alabama in 1961. The school has since closed and became a part of a Black Education Museum for Baldwin County in 2009. Claretta earned her LPN degree and was also a licensed beautician.

Claretta's first marriage was to the late Charles Jackson, and from this union, a baby girl, Fleicia A. Jackson, was born. Claretta was married to Michael D. Humphrey on June 25, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. One baby girl was added to this union, Sabriya M. Humphrey.

Claretta was added to the body of Christ in June 1993 and worshipped at the Churches of Christ in Warner Robins and Chapell Hill Church of Christ in Macon, Georgia. Claretta had a great love for Jesus Christ, family, and children. Her last desires were for people to love one another, as Christ loved the world and gave His life for it, and to be happy with their days on earth because their days are few.

Claretta was a caregiver for most of her adult life, working in the medical and nursing field for forty-eight years. She had a great love for people, especially the elderly, and on her own time she would often visit with them and take them to their various appointments, lunch, and bring them to her home while finding ways to make them feel loved, needed, and wanted. She truly treated everyone the same. Claretta accepted people from all walks of life. She was also an outspoken person.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael D. Humphrey; two brothers, Jimmy Smith and John Eddie Smith; a sister, Helen Marie Green; a half-brother, John Hubbard Williams; and a half-sister, Georgia Mae Freeman.

She is survived by her daughters, Fleicia A. Jackson and Sabriya Humphrey; her grandchildren, Markia Hogains, Mychal Jackson, Harmony Williams, Destiny Lewis, Micah Humphrey, and Mikala Humphrey; her great-grandchildren, Keontae, Khemari, and Kaidynn; her brothers, George Smith, Alonzo Smith, and Melvin Smith (Vicki); her sisters, Lisa Pitts, Mildred Stallworth, Kanjaddie Heard, and Linda Faye Wilson; her aunt, Irma Edwards (Henry Baer); and a host of other loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Visitation with Claretta's family will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Bro. John Lee officiating. At the family's request, interment will be private.

