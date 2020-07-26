Claude Cobb Payton
July 19, 1921 - July 22, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Claude Cobb Payton passed away on the evening of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 99 years old. The son of the late Herbert and Lola Payton, Claude was born in Bainbridge, Georgia and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Claude was a proud United States Air Force veteran who served his country during World War II. After his military service, his love for his country continued as he made a career in Civil Service. He worked on Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama, until he was transferred to Warner Robins to work on Robins Air Force Base in 1965. His family lovingly jokes about how it took him nearly a year to pronounce "Houston County" properly. In 1980 he retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Quality Control Specialist.
After his retirement, Claude decided to further his education at Mercer University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1984 and then went on to receive his Master's Degree in 1987. He proudly graduated Magna Cum Laude. Claude was an avid member of Toastmasters for over 55 years, starting several clubs in the Middle Georgia area. He once served in three clubs simultaneously. His passion for Toastmasters led to many road trips for him and his late wife, Mrs. Lucile, as they would travel to Toastmasters International Speech Contests every year. Strong in his faith, Claude was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1965 where he taught Sunday school for over 20 years.
Claude was the driving force of the family but Mrs. Lucile was usually the one steering. He was a wonderful father who had a compassionate and strong love for his children. Claude will be remembered for the many sacrifices that he made for his family so that they could have a great life.
In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his wife, Lucile Payton; and siblings, Herbert William Payton, Carlton Gregg Payton, and Betty Griffith Erskine.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Claude Payton, Jr. (Jeanie) of Omaha, Nebraska; Charles Edward Payton (Marilyn) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Pat Payton Knotts and Denise Payton Coleman (Mike), both of Byron; eight grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mr. Payton will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Chaplain Gene Saunders officiating. Afterward, Mr. Payton will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum. The family of Mr. Payton kindly requests that anyone who will be attending visitation or the service please wear a mask. If you do not own a mask, one will be provided for you. The family has also requested that temperatures be checked upon arrival.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Claude Cobb Payton to American Cancer Society
at 804 Cherry Street, Suite A, Macon, Georgia 31201 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
