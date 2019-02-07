Claude Lee "Cee" Curry (1946 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Rest In Heaven Uncle Cee..."
    - TAMIKO WOODFORD-MURPHY
  • "Condolences to the family Cee was always fun to be around..."
    - Ida Moore-Robertson
  • "Cousin Cee you will be missed. I was joy to be around you. "
    - Minnie B Curry & Family
  • "Sorry for your your loss may there be comfort in knowing..."
    - Bertha Hicks

Claude Lee "Cee" Curry
April 3, 1946 - January 28, 2019
Paterson , NJ- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Claude Lee Curry. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church located at 777 Elm St., Macon, GA. 31201. Reverend Randy Paschal will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Laurel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery located in Dry Branch, GA. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Claude Lee "Cee" Curry
Funeral Home
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.