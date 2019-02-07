Claude Lee "Cee" Curry
April 3, 1946 - January 28, 2019
Paterson , NJ- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Claude Lee Curry. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church located at 777 Elm St., Macon, GA. 31201. Reverend Randy Paschal will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Laurel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery located in Dry Branch, GA. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019