Claude M. Lewis
August 14, 1926 - May 10, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - Claude M Lewis, "The Father of T-Ball ", passed away peacefully at home Sunday May 10, 2020, Mothers Day for wife Mary, surrounded by his family and beloved Sam. His life will be celebrated on Monday May 18, 2020 at the Southeastern Region Little League Complex, Snellgrove Dr at 2:00pm. The family will greet friends from 12:00PM until 2:00PM at the Southeastern Region Little League Complex Safe social distancing is in place.
Claude was born in Macon GA and attended Lanier High School. He was a 4 Star athlete, and several scholarship offers were lost due to World War II. He was drafted during his Senior year and proudly served as a Squad Sergeant in the Army, Co. A, 11th Infantry Regiment K-9 Corps, active combat unit.
From the "Demon's Den" in the 50's, to the "Rec Center" in the 60's, it was the place to be. We learned to dance standing on top of Claude's feet, to roller skate with skates he scavenged at the rink in Macon, they might not match but nobody cared! Boxing, basketball, ping-pong, pool, and on the small stage, drama practices were all happening. It was the beginning of many accolades to come: the "Outstanding Recreation Dept" in the State of Georgia, 1963 (in only 5 1/2years); 1964 and 65 elected President of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Assoc and awarded the Distinguished Professional Award. Into the 70's and 80's, growth was quick with pools, parks, ballfields, numbers into the thousands of adults and children participating. Basketball, track, baseball, softball, swimming and diving, football, cheerleading, Jr Rifle Club, Archery Club, stamp and coin collecting, square dancing, speech and drama, Sr Citizens Club, ceramics, dances, lessons of every sort imaginable, including belly-dancing exercise! Claude had award winning Golden Gloves boxers (he was a Middle-wt GG Champion in 1945). The Teen Council won the Best In The State Award 8 years in a row, missed one and came back for 4 more! He was a firm believer of equality in sports, if the guys had a marble tournament, the girls had a marble queen! In the midst of all this, the dept won "Outstanding Recreation Dept" in the State of Georgia, again and again! (1968 and 1986).
Yes, he invented the rules, regulations, the Game of T-Ball. Claude's rules are used all over the world. He traveled many places with his old slide show presentation, explaining the why's and why not's, a true Ambassador for the game! He was honored for his efforts in 2008, attending the last T-Ball game held by a President (George W Bush) on the South Lawn at the White House.
Claude was preceded by his parents Ruby Norman Lewis and Claude M Lewis, Sr; his beautiful wife of 54 years Mary Fussell Lewis; brother Donn Lewis; sister and brother-in-laws Guy Fussell, Bernard and Peggy Fussell, and Miles Koger.
Survivors include daughters Maria Claudia Lewis and Dona Lewis Heller, son-in-law Larry "Butch" Heller, grandson Cody Lewis Heller, special family friend Cathy Craft, and sisters-in-law Frances Fussell Koger, Clarice Dent Fussell, Donna Evans Lewis, and a bunch of loving nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Claude can be made to The Memorial Fund at Bonaire United Methodist Church. 221 Church St. Bonaire, GA 31005, or at BonaireChurch.com
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.