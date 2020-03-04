Reverend Claude T. (Ted) Bass
September 15, 1934 - March 01, 2020
Macon, GA- Claude T. "Ted" Bass, 85, of Macon, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Riverside United Methodist Church with the Reverends Dr. John Brown, Reverend Steve Keck and Reverend Antonie Walker officiating. The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Ted was born in Harlan County, Kentucky and grew up in East Point, Georgia. He earned a Bachelor of Art degree from Georgia Southern University and a Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Ted joined the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1956 and served churches all over South Georgia for 44 years.
Ted loved golfing and spending time in the mountains of North Carolina. He was the author of "Adventures of Charlie the Chipmunk", a collection of Christian stories for small children.
Ted was predeceased by his parents, Cyril Wade and Lois Fullerton Bass, and one sister, Betty Jane Noble.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Bassett Bass of Macon; his children, Claude Bass, Jr., Bobby Bass, Norma (Frank) Butler, Shirley (Wes) Brown; stepchildren, Laura (Steve) Keck and Cathy (Rick) Maday; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020