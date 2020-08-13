1/1
Claudia Mae Gray O'Neil Barnes
Mrs. Claudia Mae Gray O'Neil Barnes
October 29,1928 - August 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Claudia Mae Gray O'Neil Barnes Life's Celebration is 11:00A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Dr. Ralph M. Cherry officiating.
The funeral procession will depart at 10:15A.M. from 4234 Carlo Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Mrs. Barnes went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Survivors include: 5 children, Woodrow O'Neil, Jr., Shaw J. O'Neil, Sr., Donnie O'Neil, all of Macon, Connie O'Neil-Nelson, Charlotte, NC; one stepdaughter, Bernice O'Neil; one stepson, Abdur-Rahim Muhammad; and other relatives.
Hicks & Son Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for Mrs. Claudia Mae Gray O'Neil Barnes


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
