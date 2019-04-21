Claudia "Sam" Shelton
August 5, 1947 - April 19, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Claudia 'Sam" Shelton, 71, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Born in Kingsport, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Tolliver and Daisy Mae Mitchell Tolliver. She was a caregiver for Sabrina Barfield for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by a sister, Wendy Kurtz.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Lundy, Best Friend, June Shelton; Siblings, Linda Kristoff, Gaye Tolliver, Nancy Tolliver, Christine Tolliver, Donna Pappas, Stephen Tolliver and Laura Ramos.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the , www.cancer.org/donate; or to the www.arcofmacon.org.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 21, 2019