Claudia W. Burch
December 29, 1923 - April 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Claudia W. Burch, 96, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hudgins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, Missions, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon GA 31204.
Claudia was born in Laurens, County to the late Duggan and Evie Myers Watson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eschol Burch. Claudia was retired from Macy's and a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and the Fidelis Bible Study Class. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at Magnolia Manor. Claudia was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Roderick (Glenda) Burch of McDonough, Nan Wood Riley of Texas; grandchildren: Luke (Danielle) Burch, Rachel Burch, Shane Smallwood, Evie (Paul) Wood Im, Kellie Wood, and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020