Claudia Ward Lyles
March 13, 1920 - November 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Claudia Ward Lyles, 99, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 29, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Ed Chambliss and Pastor Steve Lyles officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road, Macon GA 31216.
Claudia was born in Florence, South Carolina to the late Espy E. and Clara Hill Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kemp Lyles and her son, Bill Lyles. Claudia was a member of Mikado Baptist Church for many years, Mikado Bible Sunday School Class, GYP and also taught Sunday School for many years. She volunteered with Hospice for over thirty years, she was a Pink Lady at the Medical Center and enjoyed serving ice cream during Cherry Blossom in Third Street Park. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loved serving others.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Bud) Petty of Macon, daughter-in-law, Sherry Lyles of Ocilla, grandchildren, Steve (Claudia) Lyles of Tyler, TX, Mark (Dawn) Lyles of Ocilla, Lori Lyles of Ocilla, Cal (Kim) Petty of Brookhaven, GA, Brad (Emily) Petty of Hoschton, GA, great grandchildren, Matt (Anne) Lyles, Will Lyles and J.C Petty, Reed Petty, Ben Petty, and Lily Petty.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019