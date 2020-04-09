Claudie B. Smith
August 18, 1937 - April 7, 2020
Lizella, GA- Claudie B. Smith, 82, of Lizella passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Claudie was born to the late Ed & Gladys Meeks on August 18, 1937 in Macon.
She resided in Lizella her entire life where she spent many years as an avid animal lover and homemaker.
Claudie was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Smith, one daughter, Brenda Barnes and one sister, Georgia Carr.
Left to cherish her memory; a beloved granddaughter, Kaylee "Danni" Barnes of Lizella, Brother, James "Bug" Meeks of Knoxville.
Daughters; Debra Harris (Stewart) of Lizella, Rhonda Watts of Perry, Linda Maddox (Doug) of Macon, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020