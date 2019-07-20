Claudie "Iris" Edwards
October 18, 1927 - July 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Claudie "Iris" Edwards, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July, 17, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Marietta National Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. Mr. Raymond Carnley will officiate.
Iris was born on October 18, 1927 in Tennille, GA. to the late Charles and Mary Edwards. She retired after 30 years from Civil Service. Iris was a long time member of the United Methodist Church. She was a former president, Master of Ceremonies for over 15 years, and member of the Hall of Fame for the Powersville Opry. Iris loved a good laugh and was very meticulous in everything she did. She was interested in history, reading, travelling locally, watching the Atlanta Braves play, dining out, and dabbling in photography. Iris and her sister, Louise, taught line dancing in their garage to Bluegrass and Country music. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack D. Edwards; daughter, Brenda Edwards; and longtime friend and companion, Bobby Anderson.
Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her sister, Carol Hayes, Warner Robins and Hiwassee; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and 2 lifelong friends, Rich Register, Byron and Herb Ryals, Warner Robins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Powersville Opry, 240 Powersville Rd. Byron, GA 31008.
Published in The Telegraph on July 20, 2019