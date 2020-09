Clayton Paschal MaysJanuary 11, 1930 - April 1, 2020Warner Robins, Georgia- Clayton Paschal Mays passed away at the age of 90. A native of Georgia, "Clay" graduated from Lanier High School in Macon, GA and Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach, NJ prior to receiving his congressional appointment to the US Naval Academy. He was active in many sports and graduated in the class of 1953 as a member of the 16 Company.Upon graduation he served briefly on the Aircraft Carrier USS Randolph CVA-15 then reported for flight training at Pensacola, FL. He served in numerous aircraft carrier missions while flying in airborne early warning, anti-submarine and composite squadrons.He was an aircraft maintenance officer on USS America CV-66 and commissioned her in 1974. He was an instructor at the Naval Academy from 1959-1961 and at the Department of Defense Computer Institute before retiring from active service.He worked in the computer and healthcare industry for 10 years before becoming the Comptroller of the city of Warner Robins. A year later he was appointed City Clerk and retired in 1999.Clayton lost his wife Betty Joe (Beard), of 57 years in 2010. Clayton was the true definition of an Officer and a Gentleman. He was an intellectual genius yet very humble. He loved helping people and being surrounded by family and friends. In later years he cherished his friendship with Isabel Davis.He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Carleen ( Rick Forbes), Thomas Gilmore (Katherine), Karen (Wayne Dishman) and Michael Clayton (Laura).He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters and is survived by one sister, May Nelson (Steve) of Gray Georgia.A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Mays will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Southside Baptist Church on Pleasant Hill Road.For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/ Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com . There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.