Clemon "Clem" Tyler, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Clemon "Clem" Tyler, Sr. will be held 11 AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Willie Finney, Sr. will officiate. Rev. Timothy Flemming, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will be private. Mr. Tyler, 49, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Tyler; son, Clemon Tyler, Jr.; three sisters, Pamela Brown, Vickie (Ronnie) Dixon, and Verlicia Tyler; granddaughter, Mariah Tyler and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020